On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Phillip Antonio "Spook Duke" Sparrow departed this life in Elkton, Va. He was born on January 29, 1980, to Theodore Roosevelt Sparrow and Hilda McCray. In addition to his parents, Phillip was also preceded in death by his brother, William Sparrow; and sister, Faye Sparrow; and one niece, Ryan Sandidge. Phillip joined Timothy Baptist Church at an early age, and he enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, working on vehicles and playing his music with the band. He was always helping others in need without a hesitation. Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Jacob Martin; sisters, Kathy (Warren) Campbell and Darlene Johnson; devoted friend, Henry Jones; sister, Denise (Tim) Pace; and a host of nephews, one niece and a great nephew, aunts, uncles cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Timothy Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dorothy Napier, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
In memory
