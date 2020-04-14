Thomas Claiborne Spain, 90, formerly of Pamplin, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Memorial Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Ann Dickerson Spain for 66 years who survives him, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Campbell County, Va., on November 8, 1929, he was a son of the late Eula Talton and Samuel C. Spain. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruby S. Nichols, Mildred S. Arnold, Marie S. Johnson and Dorothy S. Beggs. Tommy was a member of Rocks Baptist Church and the Monroe Masonic Lodge #301 A.F. & A.M. He was a United States Navy veteran and served in the Korean War. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service to honor the life of Tommy will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Pamplin Fire and EMS Department., PO Box 1099, Pamplin, VA 23958 or Rocks Baptist Church, 393 Rocks Church Road, Pamplin, VA 23958. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
