Grace Marie Sowers, 93, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1926 in Gilliam, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Arthur and Emily Sowers. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Edna Sowers and nine other siblings. Grace was a charter member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She retired from the Laundry Department of Central Virginia Training School. Grace is survived by her son, John E. Sowers Sr. and his wife, Jane, of Forest; grandchildren, John E. Sowers Jr. (Kim) and Michelle Wallace (Charles) of Forest; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Sowers, Donovan Day, Cameron Sowers, Caleb Day, Karissa Sowers, and Morgan Smith; three great-great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Day, Mallory Varnadore, and Asher Cash. The family would like to thank the care staff of Curis at Lynchburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Virginia for the care they provided. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association Central and Western Virginia Chapter. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
