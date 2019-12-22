Grace Marie Sowers, 93, of Lynchburg, died Monday, December 16, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
