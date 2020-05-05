Walter Thomas Sowell, 86, of Phenix passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at home. He was the husband first to the late Lona May Dunaway Sowell and second to the late Frances Walker Sowell. Walter was born in Campbell County, November 6, 1933, a son of the late Sandy Martin Sowell and Josie Worsham Sowell. He was a retired electrician. He is survived by a daughter, Laura Doster (Wayne); two grandchildren, Katie and Zachary Doster all of Gastonia, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Amber and Kaitlyn; and a stepdaughter, Brenda Cowlbeck of Prince William. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Monroe, Mary Frances "Dolly" Dunigan; five brothers, Irvin, Aubrey, Paige, Kenneth, and Ed Sowell. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Childrey Baptist Church by the Rev. Allan Murphy. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.

