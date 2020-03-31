Milton Dewey Sowell, 84, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. Born October 29, 1935, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late John Dewey Sowell and Verna Ramsey Sowell. Milton received his Bachelor's Degree from Carson-Newman University and was a retired designer with Park Avenue Florist with over 25 years of service. He was a longtime member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church where he sang in the choir for over 44 years and enjoyed doing church work, walking and collecting antiques. He leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Rayford Sowell of Lynchburg; two special cousins, Tamera Burkholder of Brookneal and Kyle Ramsey and wife, Dot of Charlotte Courthouse; and many other relatives. The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lynchburg Health and Rehab for their loving care and support. A private family graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by Dr. Robert Putt. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Milton Sowell to the Music Department c/o West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Apr 2
Graveside
Thursday, April 2, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Fort Hill Memorial Park
5196 Fort Avenue
Lynchburg, VA 24502
5196 Fort Avenue
Lynchburg, VA 24502
