Sarah Gerdine Southerland, a longtime resident of central Virginia, died in her home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She went peacefully in the company of her friend, Ed Hunt and her dog, Gracie. Sarah was born in 1949 in Washington, D.C. She was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Elizabeth Southerland; and her sister, Ann Southerland. Sarah is survived by her siblings, Edwin, Pat and Page Southerland; as well as her three nieces, Kate Southerland Ferguson, Brett Leigh Clark, and Sarah Jensen Southerland. Sarah left behind a great many loving friends and extended family. While growing up in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sarah enjoyed acting, snow skiing, singing in the choir, and painting. Sarah was a lifelong learner and an avid reader. Sarah chose a helping career. As a psychologist she supported the people who lived and worked at Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights. She helped people cope with transitions, build self-esteem, and develop necessary life skills. She continued to learn and study in order to remain current with best practices. After becoming a Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah began a private practice. Sarah was proud to wave her hippie flag, to speak up for women's rights, and to share her thoughts and opinions. After she retired from CVTC she participated in the Occupy D.C. protests. She followed Virginia's attempt to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Sarah sought opportunities to mentor and encourage young people. Sarah found joy in gardening. She purchased new plants every year at the Master Gardener's sale. If the flower was purple or blue Sarah was a fan. She loved all of her companion animals. Sarah's favorite drinks were Starbucks "Coffee-Coffee" and cucumber water. She ate her spinach salad without dressing and her chocolate with a big smile! In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, 434-448-0088. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Southerland, Sarah Gerdine
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Southerland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.