TayLynn Marie Snyder, 7, of Bedford, passed away on January 4, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charlottesville, on October 6, 2012, to Kelsey Bayne and Bruce Snyder. TayLynn was a strong, sweet, courageous, fighter who was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a beautiful child both inside and outside. Our Princess will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Jim and Teresa Widener; Mema, Suzanne Snyder; great-grandmother, Patricia Lloyd Jones; sister, Kristyana Mae Myers-Bayne; cousin, Nicolas James Sipes; uncle and aunt, Robert and Jessica Bayne and aunts, Catrina Bradner and Cassandra Whittaker. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in TayLynn's memory please consider, 1p36 Deletion Support & Awareness, ATTN: Karen Bess, 48 Cornfield lane, Warwick, NY 10990. A funeral service and celebration of TayLynn's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Pastor Chris Dowd officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, also at Tharp Bedford. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
