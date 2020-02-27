Mary Ruth Snyder, 77, wife of Michael Gerald Snyder, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter, of the late Alfred Verner and Frances Irene Pansler Anderson. Mary was a graduate of the University of Akron where she obtained her Bachelors degree in Education in 1963 and her Masters in Education in 1988. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, the Flora G. Hoover Story League, ASME Auxiliary where she received a dedicated service award for Chairing the Parsons Scholarship Committee. Mary was also a former member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church in Akron, the First Christian Church in Wadsworth, Ohio, and the North Bedford Baptist Church in Bedford, Virginia, and was a member of the Nicholasville United Methodist Church. Mary was a lifelong educator in regards to reading, investments, basket making and Christian education. She was a foster parent, Girl Scout Troop leader and hostess to Exchange Students. Mary was a founder and second President of Childbirth Education Association of Akron and was a member of PEO Sisters since 2001. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Michael (Kelli Craig) Snyder, Jonathan Mark (Jennifer Love) Snyder and Jerome Matthew (Gwen Wells) Snyder; her daughter, Jocelyn (Jodi) Mae Snyder; and seven grandchildren, Michael Jeffrey, William Daniel, Zachary Jonathan, Tristan Adam, Theodor Kent, Wrenna Anlan and Yvonne Yiyun Snyder. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Kerr Brothers, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHASSOCIATION.ORG) or to PEOInternational.org
