Shirley Richardson Snow, age 89, of Lynchburg, wife of Johnnie J. Snow, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born on August 15, 1930, in Madison Heights, daughter of the late William and Doris Richardson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Davis and Ann Middleton and two brothers, Peyton Richardson and William Richardson. Shirley retired after 45 years from Limitorque Corporation and was a member of the Elks Club Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to read, travel and do embroidery but her deepest passion was the love she had for her family. In addition to her husband Johnnie, she is survived by a daughter, Lynn S. Hall and husband, Kevin; a son, Greg Snow; and three grandchildren, Hannah Angel, Christie Snow and Bailey Hall. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Snow, Shirley Richardson
