Ryan Moseley Snell, 44, of New York, N.Y., died on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Ryan was born and raised in Lynchburg. He graduated from E.C. Glass High School where he was a talented percussionist and an avid thespian. Graduation from Glass was then followed by graduation from the University of Miami in Florida. For more than twenty years, Ryan provided sales, management, and executive leadership to companies in the IT and cybersecurity sector, from start-ups to industry giants. One executive colleague described Ryan as a "50 goal scoring, 45 home-run hitting, 3 under par shooting closerhis underlying magic: the ability to make complex simple, the difficult easy." Most recently Ryan was serving as Area Director for the Northeast and Canada for Gigamon. He was also currently serving as the dedicated coach of a girls softball team and a boys baseball team. He was devoted to his wife and an exceptional father. Ryan is survived by his wife, Kara Lyons Snell of New York, N.Y.; his daughter, Savannah Rose Snell and his son, Connor Cane Snell, both of New York, N.Y.; his parents, Robert Terrell "Bob" Snell and Jo Anne Dellinger Snell of Lynchburg, Va.; his brother, Richard Alexander "Alex" Snell of New York, N.Y.; his aunt, Judith Dellinger "Judy" McCraw and her husband, Busey Thornhill "Thorne" McCraw Jr., of Lynchburg, Va.; his uncle, Paul Duncan Snell and his wife, Patricia Susan Snell, of Westerly, R.I.; his aunt, Katherine Snell Lynde and her husband, Stuart Richardson Lynde, of Blacksburg, Va.; his aunt, Nancy Snell Meacham and her husband. Vernon Beck Meacham, of Blacksburg, Va.; his brother-in-law, Richard Edward Lyons and his wife, Elia Martinez Lyons, of Miami, Fla.; his brother-in-law, Gary Francis Lyons of Plantation, Fla.; his great aunt, Phyllis Duncan Thomasson and her husband, William Sherer "Bill" Thomasson, of Lynchburg, Va.; and numerous cousins. Ryan will be greatly missed. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are urged to consider the Youth Program at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 VES Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24503.
