In thanksgiving to God for the life of Ryan Moseley Snell a memorial service will be held in New York City at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 12 W 12th Street, New York, NY 10011. A reception will follow from 3 until 6 p.m. at Casa La Femme, 140 Charles Street, New Yorrk, NY 10014.
