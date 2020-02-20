William "Ben" Benjamin Snead Jr. of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a long illness. Sincere thanks to staff at Harmony Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for their care and concern during this time. Ben was born in Lynchburg, Va., the eldest of three sons born to William Benjamin Snead Sr. and Eloise Abbitt Snead (originally of Appomattox, Va.) He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah Waltrip Snead; daughters, Emily Ghiurcan husband, George and Katherine Biddle husband, Peyton, and granddaughters, Camille and Annabel Ghiurcan and Frances Biddle. Survivors also include brothers, George A. Snead (Michelle) of Raleigh, N.C., and John T. Snead of Lynchburg; nephews, David (Gail) Snead of Richmond, and Timothy Snead of Charlotte; great-nephew, Hudson Snead; great-niece, Rahab Snead; and numerous nephews and nieces. Ben attended the College of William and Mary and the University of Richmond. He practiced law in Roanoke for 38 years, retiring in 2014. A member of Covenant Presbyterian Church since 1976, Ben served as deacon, elder and clerk of Session. He cherished his role as godfather to Kelly Cullather Hale and Margaret Lemon Thomas. An Eagle Scout, he continued his devotion to scouting as Scout Master at Covenant for several years and served the community as member and president of the Roanoke Civitan Club. He enjoyed gardening, tennis, and waterskiing and spent many happy days at Smith Mountain lake with family and friends. He loved traveling to the North Carolina coast for annual Snead vacations as well as traveling to visit his daughters in New Mexico and Boston (where he became an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan). Ben will be fondly remembered as a "True Southern Gentleman." The Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Covenant. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Snead, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.