Mr. Donald Hubert Snead, age 70, of Gladys, died on January 12, 2019, in Gladys. He was the son of the late Mr. Hugh Gravitt Snead and Mrs. Betty Lou Clairborne Snead. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Virginia Diane Jennings Snead and his brother, Charles Snead. He is survived by two sons, Donald Snead of Gladys and John Snead (Robin) of South Boston; four sisters, Barbara Snead, Elsie Snead, Lisa Snead and Patricia Snead, all of Scottsburg; two nieces, Betty Burks (Ramon) of Concord and Ann Snead of Halifax; sister-in-law, Ann Snead of Brookneal; nephews, Kevin Snead and Carlton Snead (Sandy) of Brookneal; great nephew, Brady Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Branch Baptist Church in Rustburg with the Reverend Danny Shelton, officiating and interment in the Jennings Family Cemetery in Gladys. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.

