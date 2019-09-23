Clifton Earl "Sonny" Smullen III, 60, of 757 Collins Ferry Road, Gladys, died on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Judy Dunnaway Smullen. He was born on September 16, 1959, in Salisbury, Md., a son of Mildred Garrett Adkins of Evington and the late Clifton Earl Smullen Jr. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, a retired truck driver and an all-round good decent man that loved his family. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Keatts and her husband, Scott, of Evington, and Emily Rae Allen and her husband, Jeffrey, of Forest; and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathanial and Caleb Keatts. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Jesse Dunnaway Jr. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Finch & Finch, Gladys and other times at the residence. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
