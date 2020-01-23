Irving Smithers, 60, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1959, to the late Irving K. Richardson and Edith Smithers. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Pamela Shields Smithers of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, LaStarya Boyd of Texas; one sister, Cornelia "Dee Dee" (Edward Jr.) Dillard of Amherst, Jenny Davis of W.Va., and Judy Mitchell of Washington, D.C.; one brother, Kendall J. Richardson of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, A'Mara and William, of Texas; two nieces, Tiffany Diggs of W.Va., and Shirell White of Maryland; three nephews, Kyle Richardson of Buena Vista, Drew Richardson of Charlotte, N.C., and Demetrius Mitchell of Washington, D.C.; his fur baby, Chyna, and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Timothy Baptist Church with the Rev. Donald Rucker, officiating. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be done by the American Legion Post 16. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Smithers, Irving Angelo
