William Thomas Smith, 83, of Lynchburg, died on January 29, 2020. Bill was born in a cabin in "downtown" Oakville, Appomattox County, Virginia, on May 26, 1936, to Grace Mae Blanks and Richard Edward Smith. He attended Appomattox High School and served in Headquarters Company, 2d Battalion, 116th Regiment, Virginia Army National Guard from 1958 to 1964. In addition to helping at his father's grain mill in Appomattox, he was employed by the C & O Railroad and made his career with the Intermet Corporation, where he worked at Lynchburg Foundry and Archer Creek Foundry. Bill never met a stranger and was very active in the community. He had been involved with the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship, Elon Ruritan Club, Boy Scout Troop 43 in Amherst, Federal Hill Neighborhood Association, and served on the board of the Lynchburg Foundry Employees Credit Union. More recently, he volunteered with the Renaissance Theatre. In his early life, he was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church in Oakville. He later served as senior warden of St. Paul's Episcopal Church at Bear Mountain and junior warden of Ascension Episcopal Church in Amherst. At the time of his death, he was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Lynchburg. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a newborn son; son, Michael Robert Smith Lawson; sister, Barbara Mae Smith Linamen; and brother, Richard Edward Smith Jr. He is survived by his wife, Ann Carter Walker Smith; daughter, Susan Allen Smith Ponton (Henry); stepdaughter, Elizabeth Farmer (Steve); son, William Scott Smith (Emily); several grandchildren, Henry Ponton III (Allison), Andrew Ponton, Brittany Ann Ponton Power (Andrew), Ethan Farmer, Gavrielle Farmer, Carter Smith, and Derek Lawson; two great grandchildren, Henry Ponton IV and Claire Ponton; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear feline friend "Bud." A memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lynchburg Daily Bread, 721 Clay Street, St., John's Episcopal Youth Community (EYC), 200 Boston Avenue, or the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road.
