William Thomas "Bill" Smith William Thomas "Bill" Smith, 83, of Lynchburg, died on January 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 200 Boston Ave., Lynchburg, Va. See 2/2/20 News & Advance for complete obituary. Arrangements by Henderson Funeral Home.
