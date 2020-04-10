Lloyd Alex Smith Sr., age 92, widow of Joyce T. Smith, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1927, in Appomattox, son of the late Alex and Frances Smith. In addition to his wife and parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by five brothers. He was a member of Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church and was retired from Advance Auto having worked for them for over 50 years. Lloyd loved to garden, raising so many vegetables that he had enough to give away to friends, family, and anyone that had a need. Survivors include a daughter, Debbie S Meeks; a son, Lloyd A. Smith Jr. and wife, Carrie; and two grandchildren, Ricky Smith and wife, Tanya and Christy Sanchez. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor J.D. Surbaugh officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the food for Families Parkview Community Mission. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Smith, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

