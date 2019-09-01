Neola Barlow Smith, 105, of Appomattox, died at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Appomattox County, on March 10, 1914, she was a daughter of the late Florence Elmina Hamilton and William Henry Saurs Barlow. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Grover E. Smith; a son, Grover Alton Smith; and siblings, Kenneth Barlow, Lila Herncall, Clarence Barlow, Aileen Lucado, Louise Watts, Helen Gunter, Ralph Barlow, Doris Brockwell, and Christine Staton. She is survived by two daughters, Peggy S. Lawson of Appomattox and Judy E. Smith of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Doug Smith, Rindy L. Reeves (Carl), Susan L. Eggleston (Mitch), Frederick H. Lawson Jr. (Ashley), Tammy S. Martin (Ricky), Cristy S. Corbin (David), and Jared Smith; nine great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a dear friend, Joyce Garrett. Neola was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church for 96 years and for 70 of those years she sang in the choir. She was a member of the Golden Merrymakers. For many years, Neola entertained at nursing homes singing and playing the ukulele and Dobro, yodeling, and telling jokes. The family extends their gratitude to her special caregivers, Nancy Allen and Arbutus Traynham. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at Memorial United Methodist Church by the Rev. Russell Cheatham. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the interment at Memorial United Methodist Church Legacy Hall and other times at the home of her daughter, Peggy Lawson. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 9, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
