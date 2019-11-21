Mary Temple Smith Mary Temple "Maryboo" Smith was called to rest in her eternal home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Lynchburg General Hospital with her daughter and niece by her side. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Dr. Robert W. Trice Jr., officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

