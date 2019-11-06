BUTNER, N.C. Larry Wayne Smith passed over on September 17, 2019, and is now with Father GOD in all the fullness of the LORD. Larry was born in The Memorial Hospital of Danville, Va., on January 23, 1943, to proud parents, Mattie Lee Barker Smith and James Corbett (J.C.) Smith. He attended Community Baptist Church in Purley, N.C. and loved to sing. At age ten, Larry began to live at Caswell Training School in Kinston, N.C. in order to learn a trade. In 1964, Murdoch Center in Butner, N.C. became home to Larry and he thrived there. All the kids at Murdoch are so very well cared for and loved. After a month or two his Mama never again worried about Larry because she realized that he was in a loving, caring facility that truly became home. Larry Wayne was a gift from the LORD to everyone who knew him and he became a blessing to one and all. Larry's parents were waiting, in the Spirit, for his arrival as were his sister, Doris Jean Smith Porter Campbell Blount; his niece, Penny Smith Baboun; and his great niece, Tiffany Baboun. Left to speak well of Larry are his sister, Lea Smith Pearce; his nephews, Christopher and Jimmy; his great niece and nephew, Catelyn and J.C.; his cousins, Myra Jean and Megan, Donna, Keith and Amy, Landon, Jace and Willow, Becky, Betty Jean, Margaret, Wayne and Jimmy; and the children and grandchildren of his Aunt Ola and Aunt Mabel. A Memorial Service will be shared at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in the Chapel at Murdoch Center. The family's only request is that you all be kind to one another. Condolences may be made at www.harrelsonfs.com. Harrelson Funeral Services of Yanceyville, N.C. is privileged to be serving the Smith family.
