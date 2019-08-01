Larry Herbert Smith, age 84, of Rustburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 9, 1935 in Virgilina, son of the late Willie and Dorothy Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Marshall Smith and a brother, Dennis Smith. Larry was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox. He retired from BFI and Sonny Merryman, Inc. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn W. Smith; five children, Will Smith, Larry Keith Smith and wife, Hazel, Tommy Smith, Faith Smith-Goff and husband, Tommy, and Lisa Hancock and husband, William; four grandchildren, Frank Smith, Chris Smith, Amber Lewis and husband, Spencer, and Charles Goff and wife, Monica; two great-grandchildren, Ankor Lewis and Sparros Lewis. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor's Ed Lewis and Jack Barrett officiating. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
