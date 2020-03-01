Kaye Abbott Smith, 68, of Republican Grove, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Alfred Rimmer with interment to follow in the Abbott Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal and at the home of Angie and Carl Harris other times.

To plant a tree in memory of Kaye Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

