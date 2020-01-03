Thomas M. Smith Jr., age 99, of Bedford, went home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory include three children, Dr. Robert E. Kasey and wife, Eleanor Kasey, Mr. Allen J. Smith and wife, Althea Smith and Ms. Carol Smith Brown; five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great- grandchild; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Smith Jr., Thomas M.
