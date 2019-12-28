John Michael Smith, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was the loving husband of Charlotte Scott Smith. Born on January 16, 1938, in Nitro, W.Va., he was the son of the late Robert and Eva Vandevender. John retired from B&W and enjoyed baseball, football, and going to yard sales with his two best friends. In addition to his wife, Charlotte Smith, he is survived by a son, Robert Smith and several siblings and other family members. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. There will be no formal services. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Smith family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
6:00PM-7:30PM
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
