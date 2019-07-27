James "Jim" Howard Smith, 83, of Rustburg, died Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in Wakenva, Va., April 12, 1936, a son of the late Vernon R. Smith and Mary Ann Hammond Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Bonds Smith. Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy Williams Rusk Smith; children, Dr. James R. Smith (Tammy) and Becky Wescoat (Allen); stepchildren, Karla White (John), Joy Andrews (Kenny), and Christopher Rusk (Christine); grandchildren, Michael Smith, Chelsea Beach (Jeremy), Nathan Wescoat (Lindsey), Katelyn, Aaron, and Rachel Wescoat, Bethany House (Daniel), Kristin Kabatov (Vlad), C.J., Noelle, Cody, Coulton, Grace, and Charles Rusk, and Elizabeth Andrews; great-grandchildren, Owen and Ava Grace Wescoat, Lincoln and Colton House, and Alek and Ark Kabatov; sister, Judy Conti (Wayne); and many precious nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Thomas Road Baptist Church, Pate Chapel, with Pastor Jonathan Falwell and Jerry Edwards officiating. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, 317 W. Main Street, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
