Frank Smith of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. Frank was most recently the Roanoke-Lynchburg National Sales Manager for iHeartRadio and a volunteer for the Lynchburg Symphony. Frank loved people, music, vintage cars, dogs and rebuilding vintage radios. He is survived by children, Kimberly and Sean and will be missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load entries