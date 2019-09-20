Frank G. Smith, 72, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, August 30, 2019. To send condolences and contributions for Frank's funeral arrangements, please see his obituary on our website at www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.