Joyce Elizabeth Farish Smith-Fittery, 81, of Madison Heights passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at The Carrington surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Wayne Elvis Fittery. Born on September 3, 1938, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Walter Eugene Farish and the late Alies Dudley Farish. Joyce was a retired store manager for Family Dollar. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Kenneth M Smith; one son, William Smith; and one sister, Ethel May Evans. In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by two daughters, Jean Oakes and her husband, Keith, of Rustburg and Tammy Robertson and her husband, Tony, of Lynchburg; one sister, Margaret Stump of Lynchburg; one brother, Mike Farish and his wife, Ann, of Lynchburg; daughters-in-law, Priscilla Smith and Kim Powell; eight grandchildren, Heather Cash and her husband, Tommy, Elizabeth Sale and her husband, Justin, Kenneth Smith, Bridget Martin, Dennis Martin Jr., Christin Gould and her husband, TJ, Kensley Robertson and Blake Robertson; nine great-grandchildren, Peyton and Paxton Cash, Paisley and Madison Sale, Rachel Oakes, Skylar Gould, and Devin, Dixie and Jackson Martin; her faithful fur baby, Penny; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Gary Vernon officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and at other times at the residence of Tammy and Tony Robertson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To send online to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
