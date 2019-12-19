Faye Francis Smith, 74, of Gladys, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at home. Faye was born in Halifax County, March 22, 1945, a daughter of the late Louis Walter Francis Sr. and Hilda Bomar Francis. She is survived by a grandson, Cody Smith (Crystal) of Gladys; a granddaughter, Alicia Layne (David) of Nathalie; four great-grandchildren; and a special friend and caregiver, Ray Joy of Brookneal. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jerry Stanfield with interment to follow in Childrey Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at the residence other times. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
