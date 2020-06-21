Dorothy E. Smith, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 on 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the chapel at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

