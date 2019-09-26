Corey Lance Smith Mr. Corey Lance Smith, age 28, of Brookneal, died on September 23, 2019, in Brookneal. He was the son of Mrs. April Smith McDaniel and the late Mr. Henry Morris Crews Jr. He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Rhonda Smith. He is survived by his mother, April Smith McDaniel; stepfather, Malcolm McDaniel; two brothers, John McDaniel (Desiree) of Lynchburg, and Jacob McDaniel of Brookneal; grandmother, Betty Davis Smith of Brookneal, and Gayle Dalton; grandfather, Henry Morris Crews Sr. (Rhonda) of Nathalie; uncles, Jesse Smith (Angie) of Gladys, Jimmy Smith (Oma) of Jefferson, N.C.,, and Jason Crews of Nathalie; aunts, Lennis Waller (Jodie) of Nathalie, Jamie Crews of Gladys, and Nancy Franklin of Brookneal; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
