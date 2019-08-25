Charles Edmond Smith passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home in Goode, Va. He was 79 years old and was born in Washington, N.C. Charlie graduated from East Carolina University, served two years in the U.S. Army, and spent most of his working years in the insurance business. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann; son, Stevin Smith (Christina) of Honolulu, Hawaii; daughter, Kelly Burke (Sam) of Hellertown, Pa.; daughter, Dana Quist (Karl) of Charlottesville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Noah, Jacob, and Isaac Smith; Erin Burke Daloni (Jack), and Samuel Burke; Caroline and Charlie Quist; brothers Bobby Smith (Barbara), Donald Smith (Shirley), and Earl Smith (Jill), all of Washington, N.C.; and sister, Sadie White (Frank) of Raleigh, N.C.; and a half brother, James Smith (Joyce). In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Oakland Methodist Church or the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Squad. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Oakland United Methodist Church at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour preceding the service. The Rev. Tom Thomas and the Rev. Riley Smith will be conducting the service. To send condolences online please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford will be assisting the family.
