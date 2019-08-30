Arlene P. Evans Banks Rice Smith, 70, entered into eternal rest at her residence on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born to the late Lucy and Linwood Evans of Madison Heights. Arlene attended Tree of Life Ministries, Lynchburg. She leaves to cherish her, a son Allen Evans (Ronnie) of Lynchburg. She is survived by five sisters, Shirley M. Ward, Loretta Mills (Kenny), Henrietta Jordan of Lynchburg, Della Boone (Donald) of Madison Heights; one godsister, Annie Carrington (David) of Lynchburg; and one brother, Walter Evans (Sheila) of Lynchburg. A special thank you to Dr. John F. Plankeel and his staff. Thank you to the Lynchburg Rescue Squad. We are especially grateful for the loving comfort provided by the nurses and staff of Lynchburg General Hospital. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
