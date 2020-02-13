Angela C. Smith, 69, of Forest, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in Mississippi, on June 18, 1950, the second of four daughters to the late John Caruso and Vernita Caruso. Angela was a talented dancer and creative artist, with a great sense of humor. She married her high school sweetheart, Radford "Sonny" Spencer Smith III, on February 14, 1969. They had a beautiful, enduring love, and this year would have been their 51st wedding anniversary. Together, she and Radford raised one daughter, Lauren, who is deeply grateful to have had Angela as her mother and role model. Angela lived with Multiple Sclerosis, but the disease did not define her. Nor did it stop her from living a full and fulfilling life, she raced canoes in Tennessee, snorkeled in the Bahamas, saw the Mona Lisa in Paris and the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and drove solo coast-to-coast to see her daughter in L.A. Even as the disease made her less mobile in later years, Angela still embraced life, celebrating her beloved granddaughter's 6th birthday at Disney World in a scooter and enjoying Myrtle Beach in a special off-road wheelchair. Despite ever-growing health challenges, she remained upbeat her entire life. Angela's strength and positivity when facing the inevitability of an incurable disease was inspirational. All who knew and loved her will miss her greatly, but there is comfort in remembering an abundant life, struggles faced with grace, and her joyous and deeply loving heart. We are grateful she is finally free to dance again. In addition to her devoted husband, Radford, she is survived by her daughter, Lauren Shanta and son-in-law, Dennis, of Reston; her beloved granddaughter, Deven Shanta of Reston; and her three sisters, Karen Caruso of Riva, Md., Giselle Caruso of Alexandria, and Antonia Siebert of Arlington. A visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the MS Foundation, at www.msfocus.org, an organization who helps those with MS live richer lives. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
