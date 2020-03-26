Jerry Norris Small, 76, of Cedar Lane, Appomattox, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Donna Stanley Small for 43 years. Born in Trinity, N.C., on November 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Glenn Vernon Small and Sadie Black Small. Jerry was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and was currently serving as chairman of the Deacons. He retired after 43 years of service with Thomasville Furniture Industries and was a former member of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rusty and Melissa Small and Scott and Libbie Small; a daughter, Cheryl Small of Greensboro, N.C.; and three grandchildren, James, Ellie, and Thomas; mother-in-law, Rachel Stanley; and numerous special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. A private graveside funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. Robert E. Lee at Old Herman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Liberty Baptist Church, P.O. Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Small as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries