Jerry Norris Small, 76, of Cedar Lane, Appomattox, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Donna Stanley Small for 43 years. Born in Trinity, N.C., on November 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Glenn Vernon Small and Sadie Black Small. Jerry was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and was currently serving as chairman of the Deacons. He retired after 43 years of service with Thomasville Furniture Industries and was a former member of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rusty and Melissa Small and Scott and Libbie Small; a daughter, Cheryl Small of Greensboro, N.C.; and three grandchildren, James, Ellie, and Thomas; mother-in-law, Rachel Stanley; and numerous special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. A private graveside funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. Robert E. Lee at Old Herman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Liberty Baptist Church, P.O. Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.