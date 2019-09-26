Mr. Gary Maxie Slayton, 57, of 1510 Country Club Road, Hurt, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born on February 17, 1962, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Floyd Slayton and Adell Poindexter Slayton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Brenda Gale Slayton, Patricia Lovelace, and Linda Tucker; and one brother-in-law, Eugene DeJarnette. Mr. Slayton was employed by BGF Industries in Altavista, Virginia and was a member of the Staunton Baptist Church, serving as van driver. He enlisted in the Virginia Army National Guard and served four years. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Frances "Nisey" Slayton of the residence; one son, Christopher Slayton (Erica) of Baker, Florida; one daughter, Jessica Slayton of Atlanta, Georgia; two granddaughters, Taylor and Riley Slayton of Baker, Florida; four brothers, Robert Slayton (Zenovia), David Slayton (Barbara), all of Long Island, Virginia, Howard Slayton (Cynthia) and Larry Slayton (Crystal), all of Hurt, Virginia; four sisters, Jessie Mae DeJarnette of Gretna, Virginia, Elores Clements (Keith) and Delores Hunt (Robert), all of Hurt, Virginia, and Arlene Miller (Steve) of Long Island, Virginia; his mother-in-law, Mary Dean Boone of Long Island, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Elnora Lipford (Greg) of Hurt, Virginia, and Carla Farmer (Larry) of Winston Salem, North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Donald Boone (Della) of Madison Heights, Virginia, and Norman Boone (Machiko), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mr. Slayton will be conducted on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Staunton Baptist Church with Dr. P. A. Medley, officiating. Interment with military rites by Altavista Memorial Post #36 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
