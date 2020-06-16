January 29, 1961 - May 27, 2020 Michael Slater, 59, of Henderson, N.C., passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at the Maria Parham Health facility. Born January 29, 1961 in Portsmouth, Va., he was the youngest child born to the late Bill and Corinne McFadden Slater. If you knew Mike, you know he enjoyed having a good time! He loved being in front of a grill, tongs in one hand and cold drink in the other, sharing stories with family and friends. His famous barbecue sauce was often a topic of discussion and resulted in many recipe variations in order to gain bragging rights. He was the PITMASTER. Mike's wife, the former Ava Joy Bowes, survives him. Also surviving are his sisters, Billie DeWoody (husband, Gene), Teri Wheeley (husband, Ronnie), Cyndi Conyers (fiancé, Chris); his brother, Kenny Slater (wife, Rita); uncle, Emmett McFadden; many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and members of his extended family, the McCurtains. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the McFadden Family Cemetery in Gladstone, Va.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.