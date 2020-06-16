January 29, 1961 - May 27, 2020 Michael Slater, 59, of Henderson, N.C., passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at the Maria Parham Health facility. Born January 29, 1961 in Portsmouth, Va., he was the youngest child born to the late Bill and Corinne McFadden Slater. If you knew Mike, you know he enjoyed having a good time! He loved being in front of a grill, tongs in one hand and cold drink in the other, sharing stories with family and friends. His famous barbecue sauce was often a topic of discussion and resulted in many recipe variations in order to gain bragging rights. He was the PITMASTER. Mike's wife, the former Ava Joy Bowes, survives him. Also surviving are his sisters, Billie DeWoody (husband, Gene), Teri Wheeley (husband, Ronnie), Cyndi Conyers (fiancé, Chris); his brother, Kenny Slater (wife, Rita); uncle, Emmett McFadden; many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and members of his extended family, the McCurtains. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the McFadden Family Cemetery in Gladstone, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Slater as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries