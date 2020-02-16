Keith Thomas Skelly, age 33, of Waynesboro passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1987 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of Carole A. Skelly and the late David J. Skelly. He began his career as a paramedic and then went on to get his BS Degree in Health Sciences from James Madison University. He graduated in May of 2019 with an associate degree which certified him as a radiology technologist. He used this degree to begin his second career at UVA Medical Center. Keith was a warm, kindhearted person that loved his family. He was also an animal lover, especially dogs. Survivors include his mother, Carole; twin brother, Daniel Skelly and wife Megan; sisters, Colleen Larzelere and husband, Alex, and Lauren Skelly; nephews, Asa Skelly and Alexander Larzelere; two special uncles, Ken Nelson and wife, Carol, and Brian Nelson and wife, Deb; as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Margaret Key officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Friends of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, www.friendsofsvasc.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
