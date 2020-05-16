Robert "Bob" Dawson Skelding January 12, 1931 - Thursday, May 14, 2020 Robert "Bob" Dawson Skelding, 89, died peacefully at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia, after losing his battle with Lung Cancer on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Hempstead, New York on January 12, 1931, a son of the late Albert and Florence Skelding. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, JoAnn Skelding of 40 years. Bob was a fun loving, outgoing father, grandfather and friend who loved woodworking, cooking, reading a good mystery and would live for a good debate over issues that he had a passion for. Bob was a retired Director of Sales from C.B. Fleet Pharmaceuticals where he was employed for 31 years. Bob is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Ballinger and husband, Frank and Kathleen Dills and husband Christopher; grandchildren, Samantha Ballinger, Todd Ballinger, Morgann Dills, Sydney Dills, and Bailey Dills; sisters, Lois MacFarland and Kathleen Wennestrom and husband, Edward; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. John Salley officiating. We will be practicing social distancing for the safety of everyone involved and facemasks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity in his name. Bob spent many years working with this organization and felt that they supported the same philosophies of his own which were to give of service, time and heart to those who are in need. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
