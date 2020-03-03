Mr. Guy Edward Sites, age 84, of Covington, died on Friday, February 28, 2020. Mr. Sites is survived by his two sons, Guy Edward "Eddie" Sites Jr. of Lynchburg, and Paul Lee Sites and wife, Colleen, of Forest, as well as other beloved family members. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, from the chapel of Loving Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rosewood Cemetery, in Lewisburg, W.Va. The family will receive friends on Friday afternoon from 12 p.m. until time of service at Loving Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Holy Cross Academy, 2485 Rivermont Ave., P.O. Box 3200, Lynchburg, VA 24503-3200. Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home, www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.

