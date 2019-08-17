David Stevenson Sisson, 86, of Rustburg, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Sisson. Born on June 6, 1933, in Woodbridge, he was the son of the late Harvey James Sisson and Ruth Donato Sisson. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He began his working career as a Ford Mechanic and technician. In 1973 he and Betty moved to Lynchburg and joined Thomas Road Baptist Church and went into full time Christian ministry. He pastored in a number of churches and in 1997 retired to Lynchburg where he continued to serve Thomas Road in various capacities. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Linda S. Scott of Lynchburg, Donna S. Coker and husband, Frank, of Madison Heights, and Patty S. White of Lynchburg; one son, David S. Sisson Jr. and wife, Vickie, of Winston Salem, N.C.; one sister, Lauretta Amentler of Williston, N.C.; four grandchildren, Stephanie Scott Parker and husband, Derek, Brandon Scott and wife, Julie, Timothy White and wife, Randi, and Jonathan White; and 15 great-grandchildren. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Thomas Road Baptist Church, Pate Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Entombment will follow in the Virginia Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August, 18, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502.
