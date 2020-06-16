Betty Frances Sisson, 81, of Rustburg, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, David Stevenson Sisson. Born August 14, 1938, in Alexandria, she was the daughter of the late John Edward Foley and Thelma Bunch Foley. In 1973, Betty and David moved to Lynchburg and joined Thomas Road Baptist Church and went into full time Christian ministry. Betty later served in her family's business as an administrative assistant. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by three daughters, Linda S. Scott of Lynchburg, Donna S. Coker and husband, Frank of Madison Heights and Patty S. White of Lynchburg; one son, David S. Sisson Jr. and wife, Vickie of Winston Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren, Stephanie Scott Parker and husband, Derek, Brandon Scott and wife, Julie, Timothy White and wife, Randi and Jonathan White; and 15 great-grandchildren. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Thomas Road Baptist Church, Pate Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Entombment will follow in the Virginia Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
