Madeline Glass Sink, 84, of Forest, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Clifton R. Sink. She was born June 16, 1935, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Johnnie T. Glass and Nora Reid Glass. She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Burgess and Sadie Layne of Altavista, Betty Dooley of Forest; and a sister-in-law, Margaret G. Schley; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a twin sister, Evelyne Mayberry; other sisters, Gertrude Moorefield, Julia Johnson, Cora Cocke, Irene Lique; and a brother, Herbert M. Glass. A funeral service will be conducted at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Ricky Ewing at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. Burial to follow at Pisgah Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Goode, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the CoronaVirus issue, the funeral service can be viewed live via Diuguid WebCast and later on the Diuguid obituary website. Please contact the funeral home for information on how to connect. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the building fund at Pleasant View Baptist Church Building Fund, Pisgah Presbyterian Church Cemetery, or a charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

