Viola G. Singleton, 98, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Calvin Singleton. She was born July 26, 1921, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late John and Carmella Michael Bianchi. Viola was a wonderful supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a gifted artist who painted and created handcrafted art for her family and friends. Her renaissance charm and spiritual works embodied the greatest attributes of her generation. She enjoyed her profession as a dental assistant and volunteering in her Churches, community Meals on Wheels, and as an Auxiliarist with several Virginia volunteer fire departments. Viola's life was a tapestry of experiences that empowered her to lift up her family and friends. She is survived by one son, Ron and wife, Marcia; two daughters, Carolyn and Joyce; three grandchildren, Amy, Mark and wife, Diane, and Keith and wife, Kellie; and six great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Kody, Kaitlyn, Austin, Jacob and Blake. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Pastor Glynn Coleman and Pastor Brian Clabough officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Funeral home staff will assist with social distancing. Friends are welcome to pay their respects and sign the register book at Whitten Monelison Chapel both on Sunday, May 17, 2020, and Monday May 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Monroe, P.O. Box 247, Monroe, Va. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

