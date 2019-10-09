Kanella "Kiki" Korakis Simopoulos, 85, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1724 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503. The Rev. Father Nick Galanopoulos will officiate. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral on the lower level of St. George Greek Orthodox Church Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

