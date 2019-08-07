Ronald William Simms, 71, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Gail Griffith Simms. Born on July 31, 1948, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Frank Eugene Simms and the late Louise Campbell Simms. Ronald was a retired inspector for 41 1/2 years at the Lynchburg Foundry/Archer Creek. He was also a member of Christ Community Church, where he served as an associate pastor. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his twin brother, Donnie Frank Simms; brother, Wayne Simms; and sister-in-law, Kathy Simms. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his son, David Simms of Madison Heights; two grandchildren, Madison Kate Simms and Dylan Chase Simms; and other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Christ Community Church, 2209 South Amherst Highway, Amherst, VA 24521, with Pastor Glen Shelton and the Rev. Paul Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5 until 6 p.m. at the church and at other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, P.O. Box 63, Madison Heights, VA 24572, American Cancer Society, or a charity of one's choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.