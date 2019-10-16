Lawrence Barby Silas departed this life on October 8, 2019, at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. Lawrence was born on August 16, 1933, in Lynchburg, Va., the son of the late Jerry Silas and Ersie McCoy Silas. The youngest of five children, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Thompson; brothers, Mitchell Silas, Jesse Silas, and James Silas; and grandson, Clayton Edwards. Lawrence had a carefree, fun and loving spirit. He accepted Christ at an early age at 5th Street Baptist Church, where he also served in the Junior Choir. He was educated in the Lynchburg Public School system before joining the Air Force at the age of 19. While in the Air Force, Lawrence worked as an aircraft mechanic and served in the Korean War. After his discharge from the Air Force, he worked for the Campbell County School Maintenance Division and Westover Dairy. In 1969, he relocated to New York in search of better opportunities. While living in Brooklyn, Lawrence became a member of New Brown Memorial Baptist Church, Brooklyn, N.Y. He is survived in life by his daughter, Valerie Silas; two sons, Michael Silas (Annette) and Lawrence S. Silas (Gena); stepson, Sylvester Edwards; granddaughters, Sonia, Tiffany, Robin, Brigette, LaTonya, and Tajuana; grandsons, Marcus, Justin, Christopher, Ryan, Ronnie, Lawrence "Omar", and Cameron; a devoted niece, Ersie Martin; and a host of beloved great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Homegoing Service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12 p.m. (noon), at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Visitation for family to receive friends will be held an hour prior to the service. Military rights will be provided by American Legion Post 16. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
