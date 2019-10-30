The gates of Heaven were opened to receive Bishop Vernil H. Sides on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Florence Beavers Sides. Born on October 9, 1927, in Carbon Hill, Ala., he was the son of the late Gertis and Mellie Jordan Sides. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Sides. Bishop Sides was a retired Minister and Pastor with The Church of God of Prophecy. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Carbon Hill, Ala. and was a U.S. Navy veteran, where he served during World War II. Bishop Sides is survived by two daughters, Phyllis S. Cooper and husband, Sherwood, of Madison Heights, and Carolyn Sides Blankenship Pierce and husband, Roy, of Anniston, Ala.; one son, Harold R. Sides and wife, Carole, of Montgomery, Ala.; two brothers, Gene Sides and wife, Bobbi, of Carbon Hill, Ala., and Vertis Sides and wife, Naomi, of Hamilton, Miss.; two sisters, Lunell Harrison of Jasper, Ala., and Ida Mae Feltman and husband, Jack, of Carbon Hill, Ala.; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Services to celebrate Bishop Sides' life will be held in Carbon Hill, Ala., under the direction of Wilson Brothers Funeral Home (205-924-4147). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
